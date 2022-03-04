news, local-news,

Bathurst locals can now apply for the government's Stay NSW initiative, after a staggered approach was taken to releasing vouchers to the state's local government areas (LGA's). Eligible residents will receive $50 to put towards accommodation on their next getaway, and local accommodation business Panorama Motel Bathurst was quick to jump on board. The initiative aims to boost the accommodation industry after it suffered greatly during COVID. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Former Bathurst local Aofie Clifford is now a prolific crime novelist "I think it's great, anything to encourage people to come and visit Bathurst is going to be a good thing," Panorama Motel general manager Tim Fagan said. "It was very easy to implement, we just applied and it took five days. "Now that we've got it all up and running it's pretty smooth." The Panorama also registered for the Dine and Discover vouchers and the Parents NSW vouchers, with both very well-received. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Show time: Sofala Show a successful day for local community Mr Fagan said the Parents NSW vouchers were popular with the recent soccer carnival that was held in Bathurst and he is sure the Stay NSW vouchers will be just as popular. "I think we've probably got about over $1000 worth of vouchers that have been used in the last week or so," he said. "Particularly with the soccer carnival we've just had, a lot of the parents were trying to use them for that which definitely helps them out. "They were more of the parent ones that came out first and now we're getting a lot of the stay ones." Mr Fagan said the motel received a number of enquiries from guests during the Dine and Discover scheme about whether they could put their discover vouchers towards accommodation costs. "Unfortunately that wasn't the case, so it's good to see that the government is doing some [vouchers] for accommodation," Mr Fagan said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Local travel agent Lisa Hall is ready to rebook again "I think it's a good incentive and hopefully people will come out and use them." As of Thursday, March 3, voucher registrations were made available to eligible residents right across the state, either through the Service NSW app or online. The initiative will see a $250 million injection into the accommodation industry, with the vouchers valid until October 9, 2022. There are currently more than 1200 businesses registered for the initiative. Minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello said the voucher initiative is a commitment to bolster the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel in NSW. "The vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus, while also encouraging residents to explore our great state," Mr Dominello said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/6b7148b9-4670-47c2-86b4-cbd89e2ac83d.JPG/r5_182_3405_2103_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg