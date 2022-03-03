news, local-news,

Despite the future of the Sofala Show looking uncertain two months ago, the committee rallied together and pulled off a successful event over the weekend. The show was held at the Sofala Showgrounds on Sunday, February 27, and committee president Dave Murray couldn't have been happier with how the day went. "Definitely a success, many positive comments so far," he said. READ MORE: Hopeful but not certain of having a Sofala Show next month "Everybody, when we were cleaning, were full of positive reactions from their stands and their sections." Though the photography exhibits were down a little on numbers, the craft section was very popular. Mr Murray said with everybody being locked down during COVID it gave them time to get creative. The rides proved popular with the children and there were a number of competitors registered in both the horse and dogs shows. READ MORE: Confirmed: the Sofala Show will go ahead later this month To top off a great day, the committee received funding from Bathurst MP Paul Toole to go towards continuing the showground's development plans. "That is the beginning of a new toilet and shower block down near the exhibition dog ring, which will make things a lot brighter for the people down that end," Mr Murray said. "That's a great project that follows on from our federal-funded building that was done 18 months ago, our animal nursery." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Local Welshman Viv Llewellyn celebrates St. David's Day Mr Murray thanked the community and committee members "wholeheartedly" for rallying to help make the show a success at such short notice. The Sofala Show committee members are already looking forward to next year's event and plan to work hard to keep the rural show scene alive.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/62b2af8c-fdbe-4ecb-9e05-86e3a11e23a6.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg