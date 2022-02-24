sport, local-sport,

PANORAMA Platypi opens have already made it three wins to start their Western Women's Rugby League season before a ball has been kicked in the third round after their opponents Goannas were forced to forfeit. Platypi were gearing up for a big game at Jack Arrow Oval against a Goannas squad who had won their opening clash against Castlereagh, but a mix of COVID cases and injuries left the visitors unable to field an opens team in this Saturday's game at Bathurst. Panorama were far from perfect in a scrappy 20-16 success over Woodbridge in round two and would have been determined to pick up the pace against a side also seeking to maintain an unbeaten record. There is no opportunity to reschedule the match. Platypi now have a long wait for their next game - away to Castlereagh on March 12 - since they have the bye next round. The forfeit takes Platypi a step closer to realising their grand final dream but coach Kev Grimshaw said it's disappointing to do so in such a fashion. "We have no footy for three weeks so the girls will be very disappointed with it," he said. "Winning is great but it's about exposure and getting the girls out there playing footy. I know in these sort of times though these things can happen." The under 13s, 15s, 17s and 19s will all still be playing. That's welcome news to Grimshaw, who said it's been great to watch new players lapping up the atmosphere at the Bathurst ground. "It's great for the kids because as long as they're getting some footy they're getting that exposure, and the crowd that was out there at St Pat's on Sunday was exceptional," he said. "I was down there with my daughter all day, probably from before 8am, and the crowd was just pouring in. Everyone was happy to see footy and the way it was playing out. "When you get close games like they had last week it keeps everyone interested in it and it keeps the crowd on their toes. That also keeps the kids interested too because they're looking up and seeing mum and dad yelling out." Platypi's under 13s are the club's other unbeaten team through two rounds. The team have been in the business of racking up close wins, having accounted for Vipers 30-28 and then Woodbridge 22-20. The Panorama 15s recorded their first victory on Sunday while the 17s and 19s will be chasing their first taste of success in the coming round. Grimshaw is hoping to utilise the opens team's time away from the field productively. "We'll do a bit of training this week still. I also got the video done up from last week's game, and I'm not sure many of these girls have watched themselves play footy before," he said. "I think it will be an eye-opener for them when they watch it, because I can tell them things but they can pick up things themselves when they see it." The under 13s will get the round three action underway this Saturday at 9.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/b48dea1a-0ec9-498a-8622-a85469f42db0.jpg/r730_433_5168_2940_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg