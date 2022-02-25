Class structure announced for 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour

sport, bathurst-1000-news,

A revised class structure and event format has been confirmed today for the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour. The 2022 edition of the internationally-renowned race, running 13-15 May from Mount Panorama will be contested primarily as a Pro-Am affair with one FIA bronze ranking driver required in each car competing in the outright GT3 class. The decision has been made due to quarantine requirements for competitors from key Asian markets and New Zealand along with the continued global freight challenges that make it difficult for international entrants to bring their full complement of equipment and personnel to this year's event. Bathurst 12 Hour operations manager Paul Martin believes the event can proceed in the strongest possible fashion. READ MORE: "With the support of key event stakeholders, we have come together to create a plan that ensures the race and event can proceed in the strongest possible fashion," he said. "This year's event will have an increased focus on the domestic GT market, while continuing to be one of the most popular and highly regarded international endurance races on the global calendar. "Combined with the regular influx of talent from Supercars and key driving talent from overseas, it will see the event continue to provide the great spectacle it always has while also adapting to the current challenging landscape for international events. "We're thrilled to be able to confirm the dates for next year's event. This allows all international and domestic competitors to circle the date in their calendar and begin planning for their 2023 trip to Mount Panorama." International teams and drivers will continue to be welcomed to this year's event to challenge the likes of reigning Supercars Championship winner Shane van Gisbergen, who will drive in the highly-rated 2022 Triple Eight Mercedes entry alongside rising star Broc Feeney, and Prince Jefri Ibrahim. Key manufacturer support for the event will allow the Bathurst 12 Hour to remain the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge powered by Pirelli. The Bathurst 12 Hour will also become the opening round of the 2022 GT World Challenge Australia. This year's event will feature extra practice for amateur drivers and a qualifying format where an aggregate lap time across multiple drivers in each entry will be recorded. The amateur driver in each car will be required to set a lap time in qualifying to help determine grid positions. The Pirelli Top-10 Shootout will remain as in previous years. The dates for next year's edition has been confirmed for February 3-5.

