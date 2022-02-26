sport, local-sport,

Panorama Platypi has all but booked itself a spot in the semi-finals of the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) under 19s, defeating Goannas in a gripping game at Jack Arrow Oval on Saturday. After plenty of early pressure, the Bathurst-based club would make the breakthrough in the opening minutes, before pulling away to a convincing 20-4 win. It was the Platypi's first win of the season but considering results from earlier rounds, it will be enough for the club to qualify for finals with two rounds to spare. Platypi coach Shannon Foley said it was a great performance. READ MORE: "That result has definitely put us into the finals," she said. "That was our first win of the season. They've been training really hard for months and months and months with no football because of COVID. "They all show up and put in the effort, so I'm really glad they got the win." Foley said her team improved as the game progressed. "We were all over them at the start and as the game went on, they worked out what they had to do and they read the play really well," she said. "[Goannas] were definitely strong in defence, so we had to turn our attack up a notch but we've been working really hard at training on that." Platypi had plenty of ball in the opening minutes of game, constantly threatening the Goannas line before the break through came via Lauren Roles. Menzi White, who was on kicking duties, slotted home the conversion to give the hosts a 6-0 lead. Platypi's lead would be extended to 12 points when Mia Dopper scored the four-pointer and White added the extras, before the visitors pulled one back through Georgie Coote. Goannas were unable to convert their try and the score was 12-4 at the break. As the match entered the second half, Platypi would control the majority of the possession, however, Goannas were defending admirably before Rolls went on a barnstorming run, beating several defenders to crash over the line to score her second try of the match. Lillee Bullock would score the fourth and final try for Platypi not long out from full-time, reaching out to plant the ball down. She was warmly embraced by her teammates when she got to her feet, her try the last score of the match, as the Platypi went on to win 20-4. It's a strong recovery for Platypi, after losing their first two matches of the season - a heavy 60-0 loss to Orange Vipers in the opening week, before a much-improved 28-10 defeat to Woodbridge at Bathurst in round two. Panorama has the bye next round, before the girls head to Coonamble on March 12 to play Castlereagh. Finals are expected to start the following weekend on March 19-20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/8385d47f-9f72-4540-aaf5-a0a2053c5c2b.JPG/r1188_547_5568_3022_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg