Emily-Mae Strickland has been making a splash for youth mental health, after she participated in the Splash the Stigma initiative over the weekend. The 20-year-old didn't hesitate to sign up for the initiative and she also encouraged a number of her friends to join in. Splash the Stigma involved participants swimming either three kilometres, five kilometres or 10 kilometres over a three-day period, raising money mental health. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I've always found swimming is so good for my mental health, just once I'm there it makes it so much better," Ms Strickland said. "I signed up that day, then I messaged my friends and most of my friends have also struggled with mental health so it's something we can relate to and we can see the benefits of the preventative programs and initiatives." Ms Strickland set herself the massive task of swimming 10kms all in one day. With the help of her friends she achieved that goal, and then swam another five kilometres two days later. Ms Strickland was joined by Brodie Cvitanovic, Taylah Dickinson, Lily Meyer-Gleaves, Sarah Penfold, Brooke Coleman, Joshua Moussa and Amaliah Muir. Between them, the group swam around 50kms and raised over $3000. "Everyone set their own goals, it was all different distances and we smashed it out on Friday," Ms Strickland said. Donations can still be made online https://splashthestigma2022.raisely.com/emilymaestricklan.

