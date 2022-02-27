news, local-news,

The Greens on William held its first artisans market for year on Friday evening, showcasing a number of local businesses selling handmade products. The Greens on William's club manager Rebecca Mathie said they love to showcase the talent that resides in the Central West region, with the market attracting candle makers, artists, distilleries and even an all-natural pet food stall. "This one we have quite a lot of new stall holders which is quite exciting and even stall holders travelling from the mountains to attend our markets," Ms Mathie said. "We just really love showcasing people's natural talent and the products that they produce." The Greens on William will continue to host the artisans market every second month throughout the year.

