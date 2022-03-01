news, local-news,

The Bathurst Girl Guides carpark is set to receive much-needed upgrades after securing a grant from the NSW Government's Crown Lands Improvement Fund. The facility located on the corner of William and Charlotte Streets is used regularly by the community, regardless of whether they're using the hall or not. "It's quite a convenient little spot and over time it's become very problematic because we have so many people use it," Girl Guides unit leader Gaylene Anderson said. "There's a lot of work to be done there and hopefully this fund will help us get some of it done." Ms Anderson said unfortunately the $53,350 grant won't cover everything that needs to be done but they're very grateful to have it as a starting point. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole met with Bathurst Girl Guide members including assistant district manager Gemma Evans and unit leaders Ms Anderson and Narissa Boeren to see first-hand how the upgrades would help. "The improvements will spruce up the grounds of the Girl Guides that front onto William Street which really is a high profile location in the central business district," Mr Toole said. Ms Anderson said any further donations towards the carpark upgrades would be greatly appreciated by the Girl Guides.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/9fe2b1ce-9bcc-402e-acc6-fda1e6b4b736.JPG/r0_212_4032_2490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg