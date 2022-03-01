sport, local-sport,

After 18 starts and just three placings, Wimbledon-trained Beena Success has claimed her first victory at Kennerson Park at Bathurst on Monday afternoon. Trained by Lynn Maney, the two-year-old dark brindle bitch had came close at claiming her maiden victory at the same track a fortnight ago. Beena Success would not be stopped this time round, however, leading in the last two sections to claim her first ever win. READ MORE: It was a thrilling occasion for Maney, who was over the moon with the result. "They say, 'At first you don't succeed, try, try, try again'. That's what we've done," she said. "I actually got her from a friend at Cowra, Ron McGuiness. She's really well bred, her mother (Fernando Bale) having won over $1 million ($1,299,370) and while she's not necessarily going to be a star on the track, we're looking to breed from her later on. "She's the most beautiful dog. We just absolutely love her. She's very clean, quiet and she works very hard. "Not all dogs are suited to racing, so we'll give her a litter of puppies later on and then she'll become a pet. "We're very, very pleased with today's race. She was a very good run here a fortnight ago and she's run up to that again. Maybe another a win or two for her and then we'll retire her and have some puppies." Maney believes her dog has been unlucky in the past because of her box draws. "I think she was just drawing bad boxes," she said. "She badly needs the inside. She began well and everything just went our way today."

