THE Bathurst region faced a wetter and cooler summer than usual, and it's all linked to an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon. Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard said that Bathurst received 254 millimetres of rain over the three-month period, well up on the long-term average of 193mm. "That makes it the wettest [summer] since 2012," he said. The bulk of that rain fell in January, with 142.6mm recorded. While the city's summer rainfall was above average, the temperatures seen were the opposite. "In terms of temperature, it was actually below average overall," Mr Pippard said. "The average maximum temperature was 26.5 degrees and the average minimum was 13.4 degrees. Combined overall, that makes it 0.6 degrees below average." He said the differences in rain and temperature were the result of La Nina. "That is pretty typical of a La Nina summer. La Nina likes to bring that extra moisture over the regions, so typically we do see at least average to above average rainfall, and also with that extra moisture comes cloud," he said. "That extra cloud coverage usually blocks out the sun a little bit, so we tend to get cooler days going on. Nights are usually close to average, which they were in this case." Mr Pippard expects La Nina conditions to continue throughout March and into April. Currently, parts of Queensland and NSW are experiencing significant rain, causing major flooding. North eastern pasts of NSW have been affected, but the wild weather is starting to move south. Mr Pippard said that it is possible parts of regional NSW could be affected in the coming days. As of Tuesday afternoon, up to 20mm of rain was forecast to fall in Bathurst on Wednesday. "Certainly there is going to be much heavier falls to the east of the Great Dividing Range, but that does not mean that the regions won't be unscathed," he said, adding that there are warnings for damaging winds.

