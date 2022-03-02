Women's Social Smash to start in Bathurst this month

sport, local-sport,

Bathurst is set to be one of more than 20 centres across NSW and ACT that will be included in Cricket Australia's Women's Social Smash. Launching on Friday, March 4, the six-week program for women of all ages and abilities, encourages participants to get active in a relaxing, supportive, and fun environment with the opportunity to form new friendships along the way. Following a successful pilot in 2021, Women's Social Smash has widened its accessibility for women by holding programs in more locations throughout metro and regional areas this year. READ MORE: Cricket Australia's senior growth programs manager Samantha Krajina said the program in inclusive of women of all skill levels. "We wanted to provide a platform for more women at all ages to get involved in cricket and a key aspect of the program was to ensure it's accessible for everyone," she said. "Whether you're a seasoned veteran, a backyard cricketer or never played the game before, everyone can get involved." Each Women's Social Smash game is played over 60-90 minutes between teams of eight players with eight overs each. Games are played with a shorter pitch and boundary where a soft ball is used. There are no outs and everyone gets to bat and bowl. To get involved in Women's Social Smash register for your local NSW program at playcricket.com.au.

