Cadel Lovett claimed his first individual gold medal, as a host of Bathurst cyclists enjoyed an excellent outings at the AusCycling Track Championships on Friday and Saturday. Lovett (under 17s), Ebony Robinson (under 15s), Lara Allen (under 15s) and Charlotte Lovett (under 17s) all competed in the AusCycling Junior State Track Championships at Dunc Grey Veledrome, while Eliza Bennett was racing in the AusCycling Elite State Track Championships. Bathurst Cycling Club track coordinator Marian Renshaw said Lovett was the standout cyclist on what was a successful weekend for local riders. READ MORE: "It's been a long time coming, but he finally found a race that suits his style," she said. "He's more long distant, not a short track rider. The longer the race, the better he performs. It suited him down to the ground, it was fast and it was very well entertaining." Lovett claimed his gold in a tough field for the points race, while he also teamed up with Western Region Academy of Sport teammates Xavier Bland, Cameron and Lachlan Crump in the club team sprint and team pursuit to win silver and bronze respectively. Eliza Bennett, who has only just returned to competitive cycling after taking some time away from the sport, made plenty of people sit up and take notice in her first major event in the elite category. She rode a blistering flying 200 time tying with NSW Institute of Sport's Selina Ho, ultimately winning a silver in the time trial and a bronze in both the keirin and sprint. The trio of Charlotte Lovett, Robinson and Allen brought home bronze in both the club team sprint and the team Pursuit. While Allen was riding up an age group in the team events, she was not intimidated riding the shorter gearing. She was also riding the race of her life in the under 15s scratch race, just missing the podium in fourth place, after spending the majority of the race up the front of the pack. Robinson found success on the podium in the sprint events with silver in a hard fought keirin final, as well as taking bronze in both the 500 metres time trial and sprint with a total of five medals for the carnival. Charlotte Lovett also rode hard in what is the most competitive and largest field of under 17s women in years. Her bunch racing skills in the endurance events were excellent and she also went out swinging in a tactically brilliant sprint against the eventual silver medalist in the event. "It was quite a busy weekend for everyone, having to back up," Renshaw explained "There had to get down there on Friday and only got into bed around 11pm that night, before racing again on Saturday morning."

