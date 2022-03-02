Bathurst's Sustainable Living Expo scrapped due to budget cuts

community,

The Bathurst Sustainable Living Expo will not go ahead in 2022, with Bathurst Regional Council continuing to bear the financial burden caused by COVID-19. Since 2008, the expo has been held each year [except 2020] in March to coincide with the Bathurst Lions Farmers' Market. READ ALSO: Lions Club of Mount Panorama name Josef and Stella Youth of the Year But council has decided to pull the pin on the event for 2022, citing the tight budget constraints caused by the impact of COVID-19 as the chief reason. READ ALSO: Inland Sea of Sound looks to hone in-town setup for future years "The event was pulled from the budget in September 2021 as a cost saving measure during COVID," a council spokesperson said. In past years, the event was a key opportunity to promote the benefits of sustainable living to the Bathurst community, with a variety of local groups promoting environmental awareness regularly taking part. READ ALSO: Italktravel owner Lisa Hall is happy to be sending clients on holidays The event has also seen a lot of guest speakers attend to discuss sustainability, including 'Fast Ed' Hamalgyi, Craig Reucassel, Sticks and Wombat from The Block, and celebrity chefs Matthew Evans and Colin Fassnidge. Residents can continue to keep up with local sustainability matters via the Sustainable Bathurst Facebook page.

