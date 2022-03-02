news, local-news,

Josef Hines and Stella Hall will make the trip to Leeton in March when they compete in the Lions Club Youth of the Year competition at a district level. Both took out the event at a club level when the Lions Club of Mount Panorama hosted its competition early in February. Mr Hines and Ms Hall both impressed the judges and were awarded a trophy which was presented to them by club president Sue Longmore. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Lion Graham Carter, who has been Youth of The Year organiser for many years, acted as master of ceremonies for the evening, addressing the friends and family of participants as well as club members. The club thanked judges Marion Kennedy, Lesley Bull and Angus McKibbin for their efforts and involvement on the night.

