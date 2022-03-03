sport, local-sport,

IT wouldn't have been a brave call at the start of the season to say that this Friday's Bonnor Cup grand final would feature St Pat's Old Boys and Cavaliers, but it would be a big call to say that they'd be both entering the game with losses. After losing their latest Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket games the question for the Saints and Cavs is to see who can mentally refocus quicker and deliver the big shots at the right moments. Pat's will be back the Twenty20 experience of their players to help guide them through the high pressure clash, led by the likes of Nic Broes. Broes, who has a Plan B Regional Bash Twenty20 title to his name, thrived on this very stage three years ago when his unbeaten 67 helped the Saints claimed grand final glory over Orange City. He wasn't there the following season when Pat's were beaten by Cavaliers in the deciding game, so he's keen to be a part of the matchup this time around. Broes expects the upcoming final to be another high quality clash between the two teams. "The game will be live streamed so it's a great chance for some of the guys to get out there on a bigger stage and show their talents. Hopefully there's a decent crowd there too," he said. "I love playing in front of a crowd and love playing with the bunch that we've got. If everyone does what we need to do then I'm confident we can get the job done." The Saints and Cavs are two of the clubs who have been constantly raising the bar for the standard of Twenty20 cricket in the region. Cavaliers have won 12 titles in the Twenty20 competition since the turn of the century while the Saints have feature in three of the past four grand finals. Broes expects the willow to take centre stage over the ball at Wade Park. "The batting has really been the stronger part of this season. Each teams has those two to three key sticks - and we're lucky in our team that it's probably four or five - and there's blokes in every side who can change a game and win a match," he said. "That seems to be the main thing compared to previous years. That's why you're seeing teams outside the five beating teams inside it, and that's the case for us too. That makes things exciting. "Every team wants to go out there and try their hardest to knock you over." Cavs were beaten for the first time this BOIDC season by Rugby Union while Pat's come in off back-to-back losses. Broes expects a fired up Cavaliers team but said he won't be spending much time in the build up thinking too much about the Orange team's capabilities. "Those results have no bearing on how we approach this game," he said. "We're coming off a couple of losses and I think we just need to get back to worrying about our own game and how we're going to play. I think we've just been caught up a little bit in worrying too much about the oppositions' strengths. "We're trying to get some momentum back and so good feeling in the group. We're still all positive and ... we're just trying to get back to playing some good cricket." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/62930230-c9e0-4952-9786-b75ededa0f33.jpg/r2116_772_4566_2156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg