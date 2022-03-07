news, local-news,

NINE units have been proposed to be constructed within one of the city's biggest industrial estates. Akura Pty Ltd has lodged a development application (DA) with Bathurst Regional Council, seeking approval to construct the industrial units on a vacant site at 10 Michigan Road, Kelso. Akura said the proposed development, which would cost in excess of $2 million, "meets the objectives for this precinct". "The building will be used for warehouse and light industrial purposes only," it said. The proposed site is located on "a sweeping curve" of Michigan Road and is approximately 7722 square metres, with it to be divided into two lots. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The nine units have been proposed for lot one, which has street frontage. Lot two sits along the rear boundary of the first lot and, at this stage, there are no buildings constructed on it. The adjoining east property is an industrial development, and the one to the west is a vacant industrial site. A car park is also proposed to be constructed on lot one, and would consist of 17 spaces, one of which would be a disabled car parking space. This is in excess of the development standards, which require there to be a minimum of 13 spaces. One area where the plans fall short of the standards, though, is the proposed setbacks. A 10-metre front setback is required in the IN1 General Industrial zone. The proposed setback to unit one is 5.156 metres, while the rest of the building complies. The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the DA notes a request for council to support a variation. "A five-metre setback is normally accepted for minor roads in the Bathurst DCP," it says. "We believe that the small extent of encroachment on the wide sweeping curve of Michigan Road is acceptable, when the proposed development is setback far more than the minimum 10m for approximately 84 per cent of the total building width, and only unit one is 5.156m from Michigan Road. "There are no buildings on adjoining properties near this development, and the encroachment will not have any adverse effect on adjoining properties or the streetscape." The SoEE also notes that a Bathurst city planner has told the applicant they would support the development, even with the encroachment. The SoEE concludes by recommending approval of the DA, saying it would provide "an appropriate solution for the site" and also "enhance the streetscape". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

