sport, local-sport,

He's been a part of two successful Rod Hartas Trophy campaigns and now ORC youngster Justin Stephenson is hoping he can help Bathurst to a win in the Western Zone Cricket plate final on Sunday. Stephenson has been included in the squad that will travel to Victoria Park 2 to play Dubbo and he's feeling good about his team's chances. "It should be a good day, but I don't know what to expect from them," he said. "I know it's the Dubbo 2nd XI side, so it should be a pretty good contest. I know we have a really strong side and I'm sure they will as well." Stephenson will feature in the final alongside ORC teammates Dave Sellers, Hamish Siegert and Jacob Ryan, so he'll feel at home when playing in Dubbo. Bathurst is fresh off a win in the Rod Hartas Trophy final back of 215-run demolition of Molong on February 13. While Stephenson didn't get a wicket in the final, his economy rate was solid, 0-20 off seven, on a day that belonged to Clint Moxon, who took a six-for. "We've had a really good season, pretty dominated in all forms of the game," he said. "Everyone has been showing, doing their part, which has been really good." This is Stephenson's debut year in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket for ORC, having previously played second grade in Bathurst District Cricket Association in 2020-21. "This is our first year back," he said. "We didn't expect to go as well as we have, so do as well as we have this season, it's been really good." There's only been one change from that Rod Hartas Trophy squad that won the final last month, with Jacob Ryan coming into the squad to replace Hayden Goodsell. Andrew Brown will skipper the side once again. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/c8bc3778-a5a0-4bdf-a039-30552f0d70cb.jpg/r208_1131_3673_3089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg