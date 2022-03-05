news, local-news,

RE: Fresh Calls For A Bypass To Get Heavy Vehicles Off The Streets (March 2). Bathurst transport infrastructure is bursting and not fit for purpose. I have lived in Bathurst for 22 years and in all that time there have been calls for a bypass and not one bit of progress. The new council was elected on the back of resentment felt that nothing in this town gets done, so where are the voices of the mayor, the deputy and other new councillors? Why does it fall to Mr Aubin to say it's a pipe dream! Yet again it appears we have a council committed to doing nothing. This is urgently needed. Fixing Hereford Street will do little to ease congestion when all the vehicles hit Durham Street and move block by block along roads filled with semi-trailers. Orange achieved its bypass by committing and funding it. Bathurst Council needs to get serious and do the same. Until then, how about council works with stakeholders to improve life for these residents? Reduce the speed limit, making an extremely dangerous street somewhat safer and reducing braking times and distances, install noise detection cameras to detect those heavy vehicles in breach of noise pollution standards, work with the RMS to find other ways to absorb vehicle noise along the highway, make clearways so residents can see to exit their driveways. But maybe these ideas are just too progressive for a council that thinks a bypass can wait another 20 years.

