RE: Fresh Calls For A Bypass To Get Heavy Vehicles Off The Streets (March 2). Ms Sargeant is spot on. Bathurst needs a bypass and it needs it quickly. If Mr Aubin's assumptions are correct in saying it would be at least another 20 years before it happens, then Bathurst is in trouble. A bypass would alleviate what is already congestion in the centre of town, especially in peak hour. At no fault of their own, B-doubles and semis slow traffic to a crawl, especially at traffic lights, and the number of traffic lights in the centre of town is ridiculous. Moreover, the set-up of traffic lights in the centre of town is a debacle. Take, for instance, the corner of Durham and Bentinck, where the red light camera is set up. Without trying to sound like a conspiracy theorist, the lights going through Durham Street will turn red even though there is no Bentinck Street traffic wanting to come out, and at these particular lights, traffic can be held up to the information centre. And don't get me started on the Durham Stewart intersection, where traffic can be held back to Rankin Street. There are a myriad of problems with traffic flow in Bathurst. Shortsightedness from previous councils has allowed this problem to exacerbate. Let's hope this new council can see these issues and take action, but by all means, let's start with a bypass.

