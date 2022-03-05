sport, local-sport,

Carl Sharpe medallist Nic Broes and damaging wicket-keeper bat Andrew Brown starred for St Pat's Old Boys on Friday night route to one of the biggest grand final wins in Bonnor Cup history. Both Brown (42 not out from 42, stumping) and Broes (34 from 22, 2-13 off four) starred as they led the Saints to a nine-wicket win in the 2021-22 decider. The only other nine-wicket win in a Bonnor Cup grand final was when Waratahs defeated Orange City in a 40-over game in 2008-09. Making the most of a zesty Wade Park deck following the wild storm that lashed the city the previous night, the Saints rolled through Cavaliers' top order to have them reeling at 5-36 early on. The maroons limped through the rest of their 20 overs, and Nick Crowley's near-run-a-ball 26 (27 balls) at least lifted the undisputed kings of the Bonnor Cup to give them some chance with a total of 9-84. St Pat's six bowlers all snared wickets, but it was Western Zone stars Broes' (2-13) and Mitch Taylor's (1-9) four over spells that hurt Cavs the most. From there on, it was St Pat's title to lose. And it was Brown and Broes that guided St Pat's home to record a commanding nine-wicket win. Brown was crowned player of the final for his innings with the bat, while he also combined with Broes in the field courtesy of the stumping of Kyle Buckley. "We were pretty confident. Our bowling set it up. They did all the hard work we were just happy to be there to hit the runs at the end," Brown said. "They bowled too short, Cavs did - it's as simple as that. "Our boys really enjoy coming out to Wade Park on a Friday night and tonight we thought anything short we could go hard at and ride our luck, and that's what we did." READ MORE: Bathurst chases third straight Western Zone Premier League grand final win over Dubbo READ MORE: Bathurst second XI to play Dubbo 2nd XI in final of Western Zone Cricket plate READ ALSO: Turnbull's Bundoran chases Miracle Mile upset in trainer's first appearance in Group 1 classic Across both the old 40-over format and the Twenty20 revolution, Cavaliers have won 17 Bonnor Cups from 19 attempts - it's an enviable record. And when you consider the cup has only been on offer since 1990-91, Cavs' stranglehold on the trophy is even more remarkable. But that insane winning percentage slipped a little after Friday night's loss, and skipper Bailey Ferguson admits "that hurts, big time". "But don't get me wrong, they played better than us. They deserve it," Ferguson said, adding he probably would have batted first anyway. "It's one of those things. It's a flip of the coin, but we didn't bat or bowl to our potential." Broes, once again, took out the Carl Sharpe medal as the player of the tournament - it's the second time the St Pat's gun has earned that individual accolade after averaging 60 throughout St Pat's 2018-19 run at the title. Consistency was the key for Broes in the game's shortest format this summer - averaging 53 while also taking six wickets, at the extremely miserly rate of four-an-over. "It's special. You never try and win the individual medals, but it's always nice. There's some great names on here, and to do it twice now is unreal," he said. Broes admitted the sub-100 total St Pat's had to chase had the potential to be tricky. "But we thought if we can bat the first six hard-ish and get 30 on the board the game is ours," he said. "They had to take 10 wickets. But it was still a tricky total on a sticky wicket, I hear there was some rain about this week. "They didn't bowl as well as they would have wanted to. But we still had to score the runs and Browny batted really well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/7ed01743-808c-41e4-bf8c-f20e3edb78da.JPG/r10_219_4277_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg