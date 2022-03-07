sport, local-sport,

There were mixed results for Panorama Platypi at Mudgee in the penultimate round of the regular Western Women's Rugby League season on Sunday. With home team Midwest Brumbies only fielding an under 17s and under 15s team, Platypi only sent two teams to Mudgee for the match, meaning the under 13s, under 19s and open's teams all had the bye. The under 15s team - coached by Mick Carter - claimed its second win of the season, a narrow 16-14 win, however the Mick Roels-coached under 17s team suffered a heavy 56-12 defeat. READ ALSO: Roels, who is also the Platypi president, said it was a good day out for the club, regardless of the results. "The under 15s were good. They haven't beaten that team in an age group, so it's good for them to get that win there," he said. "I think that wins puts them in the semi-finals now because they have two wins and two losses. "The under 17s, we only had the eight girls today, a lot of girls couldn't play. We ended up playing nine-a-side and Mudgee ended up giving us players about half-time because we had a few injuries. "It was a really good game between the two teams. They had a lot of fun." While the under 17s team were down on numbers, Roels was pleased that the hosts were able to loan some players for the match. "It was good. They lent us the player there," he said. "All the girls had fun and they all had smiles on their face. We ended up getting a big group photo at the end of the game, so it was a good." The Western Women's Rugby League enters its final regular season round this coming Saturday when the Panorama Platypi head to Coonamble to play Castlereagh in all age grounds. The under 13s, under 19s and opens teams have all ready confirmed their place in the semi-finals.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/0eef5e62-dd9f-4cc6-9d6b-e6bd4e4c9df7.jpeg/r38_576_1043_1144_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg