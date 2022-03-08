news, local-news,

Bathurst's Dominos stores will be joining those around NSW, the ACT and QLD in raising funds to assist those affected by the floods. On Wednesday, March 9, one dollar from every pizza sold will go to GIVIT, a non-for-profit organisation, and local Dominos operations manager Thomas Dibley said they were more than happy to join the initiative. "Every little bit counts," Mr Dibley said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Dominos is here to help people, even if it's just with a hot dinner." Dominos also has a program called Feed the Knead, where locals can nominate a person or a business in need to receive free pizza. Mr Dibley encourages those who can to get behind the cause by purchasing a pizza on Wednesday or nominating someone in the Feed the Knead program online.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/ffd79b07-43ce-4cb9-9007-5db3157b593a.JPG/r0_98_3107_1853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg