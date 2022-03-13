Panthers-Knights clash could draw biggest Bathurst NRL crowd yet

news, local-news,

THE upcoming National Rugby League (NRL) clash between the Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights is on the path to being Bathurst's biggest yet. The two NSW teams will go head-to-head at Carrington Park on March 26, marking the eighth NRL match played at the venue under the deal with Bathurst Regional Council. Tickets have been available since January and already 5000 have been sold. The crowd size record of 10,973 was set in 2019 when the Panthers went up against the Melbourne Storm. Like the upcoming match, it was a round three clash. According to mayor Robert Taylor, ticket sales suggest it will be another big crowd when the Panthers and Knights meet this month. "There has been support from all over the region and Newcastle. It's shaping up to be the biggest NRL game we've hosted to date," he said. "... Pre-sale tickets [are] tracking well above average. The Bathurst NRL has set itself as a must-do event on the Bathurst calendar and ticket sales are reflecting that." Cr Taylor said the match is planned to be held without any COVID-19 restrictions on capacity, but that is subject to change based on advice from NSW Health and the NRL. READ ALSO: Gun Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary won't face the Knights at Carrington Park In addition to the big game, there will be a plethora of other events held around the city while the Penrith Panthers are in town. On March 24, the Peachy Richardson Shield will be held at the St Pat's grounds, and the Play Like a Panther clinic will be held at George Park from 4pm to 5.30pm. "Attendance of Panthers NRL players at both of these events will be subject to NRL COVID restrictions at the time of the events," Cr Taylor said. The Sportsman's Dinner will be held on March 25 at Bathurst Panthers League Club. On game day, pre-game entertainment will include a Group 10 match and the ever popular junior club parade where junior players show off their spirt and excitement as they complete a lap of the venue. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/abb1a5d1-5f00-41bb-8548-6181dcf16c81.jpg/r0_0_1198_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg