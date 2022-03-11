Former Australian centre with 200-plus NRL caps signs for Orange United

sport, local-sport,

In what will surely be the signing of the season, Orange United has managed to snare former Australian centre Josh Dugan for their upcoming Woodbridge Cup campaign. With more than 200 NRL games under his belt, the former Cronulla, St George Illawarra and Canberra player said the possibility of playing for the Warriors started off "just as a joke". "My best mate and housemate (Ben Williams) is the cousin of (Kurt Beahan) from Orange United," Dugan said. "We struck up a convo about the possibility of playing, just as a joke to start with. Then he gave me a little bit more info about the community and how the club came about." Dugan said the ability to get in amongst the Indigenous community out in Orange was a big reason for the decision. "For me personally, it's about getting back to community and helping out the Indigenous boys. I just got my diploma in counselling, so if I can be some sort of a mentor or someone these guys can lean on then I'm all for it," he added. The two time NRL All-Star also confirmed the signing was for the full season, not just a one-off game. "It will just be a playing role. I think I'd be too stressed as a coach, I'm too stressed as a player already," he laughed. On September last year, Dugan announced his retirement from rugby league after having his contract terminated by Cronulla as a result of repeated breaches of the NRL's COVID-19 policies. Following this, Dugan was prepared to step away from the game for the whole of 2022. "I was actually planning on taking 12 months off before I considered any type of footy, but the convo struck up and one thing led to another," Dugan said. "I've started missing the game and I'm keen to get back into it and have a bit of fun. "I will take games seriously, but it's not the high pressure situation that first grade was, day in and day out. I'm looking forward to being able to play footy again." Behan captained United last season and said this was a major win for the rugby league team which was going into just its third year of existence. "First and foremost I said we don't have any money and we don't pay players, but this is what we can offer you and this is who we are and we'd love for you to get engaged in our club and give back to the community," he said. "I only met him two months ago and not once did he ask for any money, it's not about money for him, the fella's not about that. He's a genuine, honest lad that just wants to play some footy and have some fun doing it." Although the club only made the signing official on Friday, Behan said Dugan was already showing the leadership qualities they had hoped for. "We've got a group chat on messenger and he's already put in there that if anyone is short on boots or needs a hand with anything that he's going to donate some gear," Behan said. "The guy's resume speaks for itself." Dugan will travel to and from Sydney throughout the season for training sessions and games and could even have a stint at fullback here or there. "I'd love to have the one back on the back, but I'll play anywhere," he added. "I'll get a couple training sessions in before the tens and then the season starts end of April."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/dbbe952c-daad-45bb-86ee-f956922deef2.JPG/r0_83_5407_3138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg