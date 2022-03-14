sport, local-sport,

MORE representative honours have come the way of star Bathurst junior Callee Black who has earned a place in the NSW/ACT side to contest the upcoming Under 19s National Championships in Adelaide. Black will be one of the youngest players at the championships and will be facing players with three extras years of experience, but the Bathurst Bushrangers and Penrith Cricket Club junior has certainly earned her place. Having performed strongly at December's Under 16s State Championships Black then arrived at January's under 19s edition in fine form, producing her tournament high score of 47 in the opening game against Central Northern. While Black only picked up the one wicket from the competition she would finish with just 25 runs given away over her 10 overs. Black said it's a great feeling to take the next step after a strong appearance at the Under 19s State Championships with Western. "I went pretty well. I ended up the second highest run scorer, with just one run in it," she said. "I play with and against a lot of those girls from that competition so it was pretty fun. "I'm really happy with how I'm going. It's a good year to be an all-rounder. I feel like I'm progressing well." The Bathurst junior finished the tournament with 97 runs, just one behind leader and now Under 19s NSW/ACT teammate Claire McGuirk. Black's other major achievements this season have been her unbeaten 114 off 65 at the Under 15 Western NSW Girls Carnival and her maiden Sydney Women's Cricket first grade half century. Her efforts have helped make Penrith one of the teams to beat ahead of finals. "That's going really well. We're currently sitting second on the ladder," Black said of her Sydney cricket experience this season. This will be the first ever edition of the women's Under 19s National Championships, and NSW/ACT have marked themselves as a team to watch thanks to the abundant talent in the side. Orange's WBBL star Phoebe Litchfield is part of the team along with fellow NSW Breakers player Jade Allen. Other Sydney Thunder players Jess Davidson and Ebony Hoskin are also in the side. Katie Letcher is the other Western region player to make the team. The championships run from April 7 to 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/087d77a9-01d0-46e4-8b0a-cde561352d54.jpg/r0_92_605_434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg