GAYNA Williams' Country Champions Final pairing has been sadly whittled down to just a solitary hope after Tags was scratched from the $500,000 Royal Randwick event due to injury. Williams reported to Racing NSW stewards that the CDRA Country Championships Qualifier runner-up had suffered a laceration to the near hind leg and abrasions to the near hind cannon and pastern. While the injury is not deemed serious for Tags' career it's a cruel blow for Williams and connections. "On late Sunday afternoon he rolled, licked the fence and the injury isn't serious but his timing is really bad," Williams said. "He would have to have four to five days off, which isn't ideal going into a Country Championships Final so we had to pull the pin. "You wouldn't even entertain the idea of racing him. He was supposed to trial at Orange on Monday to pass and get down there for the final, because he's had a few issues jumping from the barriers. "The injury meant he couldn't trial and it's cutting things too close. It's not a serious injury, it's just poor timing." Tags captured the attention of the racing community with his remarkable path to a runner-up behind stablemate Zoo Station at the Mudgee qualifier. After missing the start by five lengths Tags found a path through the middle of the field to finish just a neck away from victory. "We were all looking forward to seeing what he could do but that's horses for you," Williams said. "You can't put them in cotton wool. They'll do things unexpectedly. We're just very fortunate he didn't do more damage to himself when he was kicking and carrying on. "In a way he's unlucky but in another he's very lucky at the same time." Lockdown Gamble, who finished third in the CDRA Country Championships Qualifier, replaces Tags for the final and will run alongside Zoo Station.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/344891b7-d1eb-4f6e-a315-595e2c1583ca.jpg/r0_562_4865_3311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg