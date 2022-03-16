sport, local-sport,

LAST year it was a story of electrical gremlins when Brad Shiels visited Phillip Island for round two of the TCR Australia Series, now he's hoping for electric racing. The talented Bathurst driver has returned for a second season racing in the TCR series behind the wheel of the Tilton Racing Hyundai and he's already made a handy start. Shiels sits ninth in the championship after the season opening round at Tasmania, having placed 10th, eighth and 12th across his three races. He actually crossed the line in fifth in race three, but a 30-seconds penalty incurred due to an incident with Dylan O'Keeffe dropped him back down the order. While Phillip Island is a track that Shiels has enjoyed success at in the past - he's sat on pole position - his first visit in the TCR series was far from enjoyable. READ ALSO: A Phoenix rises as Rue plays two A-League games with Wellington READ ALSO: Numbers and prize money are up for the Gold Crown Carnival READ ALSO: Bathurst wins Hockey NSW Men's Over 50s Masters division B title Shiels was unable to show his full potential as electrical issues plagued his round, his best finish across the three races an 11th place. "The car was just no good at all, I was having major problems with it on the electrical side of it," he said. But those issues are now gone, with Shiels focussing on racing against rivals such as Erebus Supercars talent and 2019 TCR champion Will Brown, Fabian Coulthard and Michael Caruso. "I'm looking forward to Phillip Island, it's a great track and it should be fun to race at," Brown said. Practice gets underway on Friday, qualifying and race one follow on Saturday while two more 16-lap battles are set for Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/1f566cd1-1cb6-41ed-900d-144b34b0e2c8.jpg/r0_425_5120_3318_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg