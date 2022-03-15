sport, local-sport,

THERE was hard work, injury and frustration, but then came screams of joy and embraces from her team-mates - Cushla Rue can now call herself an A-League Women's player. The Bathurst soccer talent now officially has two A-League games on her resume after an eye-opening season spent with the Wellington Phoenix. The 18-year-old was part of Wellington's inaugural campaign in Australia's top division league, the experience having given her career an important boost. "I was so just grateful to be involved in the A-League environment. As soon as I got in there the professionalism showed with the coaches and the players around me at training and meetings - it just lifted the standard of football we played," she said. "I look back and it was great experience playing with players like Tilly Kramer who's been part of Wanderers. Playing up against her at training - it was hard to go against her. "Every hour of the day you're involved. You wake up and go training and then after that you have meetings, in your time off you're looking at recovery, you're looking at footage and analysing things ready for the next game." After signing on with the Phoenix and joining them at their home base in Wollongong - COVID-19 meant they didn't play in New Zealand - Rue's next step was working towards game day selection. She began each week full of hope and while the wait continued, Rue's desire and commitment did not waiver. "It was definitely a constant mission, we had no idea at training who was going to be on. I think that was good because everyone was pushing each other wanting to be in the line up," she said. Ahead of the round nine clash against Perth Glory, Rue was told she being strongly considered for game time. But an ankle injury suffered at training sidelined her. "A week before I did my ankle I was told that my opportunity was coming, so I was like training really hard, getting really excited and then that happened three days before the game. I was just gutted," she said. "I just rolled it with contact, I've done them before so it was frustrating I did it again, but I just knew I had to get straight into rehab, I knew I was going to get back before the season ended." Rue's dedication to her rehabilitation saw her named on the bench for Phoenix's penultimate match against Western Sydney Wanderers. Though rain saw the match postponed, when Rue finally got on in the 79th minute of the rescheduled fixture it was a moment she relished. "Like the whole day beforehand the nerves were building. Then you're in the changerooms at the game for two hours and the game is postponed again and again," she said. "I finally got on for 10 minutes towards the end. I was definitely in the zone, I could hear a few of the girls screaming when I got on which was nice, they were all excited for me, but in the zone nerves were so crazy. "Once you're on and get that first touch you just go." Rue was once again named on the bench for the season-ender against Perth Glory. Her aim was to have an impact and she delivered. In the 84th minute she picked up a loose ball in Glory's box and won her side a penalty, team-mate Grace Jale converting from the spot. Though Phoenix lost 3-1, that moment was a highlight. "I was hoping for a little bit more time, I got 15 minutes which was good, and when I got on I just knew I had to take my opportunity to show what I've got," Rue said. "That was the goal, get on the field, have an impact change the game. That [penalty] was definitely the highlight." READ MORE: Panorama FC falls to Banksia Tigers in Australia Cup READ MORE: Smith selected to be a part of Football NSW Referee Academy READ MORE: Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney attends Proctor Park Challenge While Wellington finished their debut season on the bottom of the ladder, Rue and her team-mates definitely gained positives. They picked up two wins and a draw when many pundits thought they'd not earn a single point, while Rue improved her own skills. "Yeah it was a success, although we finished at the bottom of the table, it was a success for everyone. People were saying we wouldn't get a point all season and we proved them wrong," she said. "I definitely think I've improved as a player even though there wasn't a lot of game time. I made the most of training, I did push myself as I was pushing for the game time." While Rue is not yet sure if she will be a part of the 2022-23 A-League Women's competition, that is certainly her goal. In the meantime her focus will be on playing in the National Premier Leagues competition for Sydney University. "There's been no offers made for this season coming. So I'll make the most of the NPL season and hopefully get scouted, and I'll do Future Matildas again," Rue said. "I'm so excited, I definitely want to stay in the A-League. If there's an opportunity again with Phoenix I'd be happy with that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/95ec93d8-ec67-44cb-a479-d3e09dedc1b7.JPG/r297_328_5432_3229_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg