The NRL match in Bathurst later this month is set to provide a massive boost to the town, injecting more than $1 million into the local economy. Bathurst Regional Council estimates that the economic impact of holding an NRL game in Bathurst in one year is estimated to have created six full-time equivalent jobs and $340,000 in household income, as well as generating an additional $710,000 into the economy. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the NRL match also provides great media coverage for the town. READ MORE: "Bathurst receives coverage on Fox Sports and national television, radio, newspaper and online coverage before and after the match, local newspapers in Penrith and in the region of the away team," he explained. "It not only highlight's Bathurst as a venue for high profile sporting fixtures, but also a thriving regional city. "Visitors to the city for the game inject valuable dollars into our economy in local businesses and accommodation providers and it also offers these visitors an opportunity to explore the other attractions the city and region have to offer. "The fixture attracts a mix of both local and visiting rugby league fans, from across regional NSW but also Sydney and this year we expect a good contingent of visitors from the Newcastle region as well." This year, Penrith Panthers will be bringing the Newcastle Knights to its annual match in Bathurst, which will be played on Saturday, March 26. Panthers have brought a game to Bathurst every year since 2014, except for 2020 due to a reschedule to the NRL draw because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The local rugby league community has gains significant exposure during the match, via junior clinics, game day entertainment and fundraising. "The local rugby league community benefits from our ongoing links with the Penrith Panthers with increased participation numbers in their sport. The Peachy Richardson Shield and the Play Like a Panther clinic help young players further develop their rugby league skills," Cr Taylor said. "In addition, junior players are able to participate on game day as part of the entertainment with mini-mod games on field and the popular junior player parade prior to main fixture between the Penrith Panthers and Newcastle Knights. "Local clubs also operate food and beverage stalls on game day, providing a valuable revenue stream for their clubs." Tickets are still on sale and are available at www.bathurstnrl.com.au. The record crowd stands at 10,973, set in 2019 between Melbourne and Penrith.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/8de14623-6614-4eb1-a46c-bd2a2e7bd6fa.jpg/r2_559_5469_3648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg