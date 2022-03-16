More units proposed under amended plans for Kelso industrial area

news, local-news,

AKURA Pty Ltd's plans to build nine industrial units at 10 Michigan Road have been expanded. The development application (DA) has been updated to reflect plans for 20 units on the same site in the Kelso industrial area. The proposed development would come at a cost of $2.4 million. Under the amended plans, an additional six units would be constructed along the back wall of the original nine-unit building. Five more units would be contained in another building at the rear of the site. The original plans already proposed a car park for the front of the site, but the amended plans show additional car parking facilities would be provided between the two unit buildings. Additional car parking had to be provided on site for the proposal to comply with development standards. The initial plans had 17 car parking spaces, which exceeded the requirements for nine units, but with an additional 11 units proposed the site would have to offer a minimum of 28.5 spaces. The new plans offer 41 spaces, including two disability parking spots. There are also four bicycle parking spaces provided, which is more than the site requires. While the plans have changed, it appears that the developer will still need council to permit a variation to the front setback. A 10-metre front setback is required in the IN1 General Industrial zone. Under the original plans, the proposed setback to unit one was 5.156 metres, while the rest of the building complied. The Statement of Environmental Effects defended the encroachment, noting that 84 per cent of the total building width exceed the 10m requirement. "We believe that the small extent of encroachment on the wide sweeping curve of Michigan Road is acceptable," the SoEE said. "... There are no buildings on adjoining properties near this development, and the encroachment will not have any adverse effect on adjoining properties or the streetscape." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

