news, local-news,

Australia's newest 'Big' landmark is on the lookout for a regional town to call home and Bathurst could be on the cards. The Big Rainbow is set to join the likes of the Big Banana as a popular tourist attraction and people are being asked to vote on where they think it should go. Project ambassador Nic Steepe said he would love to see it in the Central West. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's going to be such a visible sign of inclusion and diversity within regional Australia for the LGBTIQA+ community," he said. "It would have meant the world to me growing up in the Central West to have such a visible sign of inclusion and really help affirm who I was." Mr Steepe encourages people to go online and vote to have The Big Rainbow in their town, with suggestions open until April 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/5b8d81b6-0927-4d6a-aa15-0fd733995686.png/r0_39_2088_1219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg