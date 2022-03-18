community,

Dedicated to Fitness (d2f) and Cityfit Bathurst will be looking to give back to those hit hard by the recent floods with a fundraiser on March 25-26. The east coast of Australia has been battered by floods in the past month including parts of south-east Queensland, the north coast of NSW and Sydney, resulting in the death of more than 20 people and more than 20,000 houses destroyed. Group fitness manager at d2f and Cityfit, Bev Glen, said people can donate online or in person. READ MORE: "We've decided to do a fundraiser for flood relief," she said. "We realise everything happening up north, we just wanted to give a bit of support and we decided to do it the weekend we're doing our launch for the LesMills Program. "We're asking for a gold coin donation and we're trying to raise as much money as possible. "We encourage people to donate and non-members are encouraged to participate as well." Promotion and marketing at d2f and Cityfit, Matty Power, said people can donate by either a gold coin donation or online. "Over the time leading up to, you can actually donate into the club at either Dedicated to Fitness or Cityfit, just to show your support for people affected by these floods," he said. "You don't have to be a member to participate but on the on the day we're just asking for that gold coin donation to help people out. "There's over $600 in prizes to be won. Anyone that does donate will go into the prize draw, to basically win plenty of different prizes including a $300 voucher to both Dedicated to Fitness and Cityfit." There will be five gym sessions at d2f on Friday - Hit at 5pm, PunchFit and RPM at 5.30pm and BodyBalance and MetaFit at 6pm, with all sessions to take place in d2f's new room 'The Zone'. On Saturday, similar sessions will be held at Cityfit, including RPM at 8.25am, BodyPump at 9am, Sprint at 9.10am, BodyStep at 9.35am, Core at 10.10am, BodyAttack at 10.45am, Aqua Fitness at 11.30am and BodyBalance at 2pm. Bookings are not required for the aforementioned sessions. Donations can be made in person or online www.d2f.fitness.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/8ebb1fdf-c991-4dcf-a951-468fea078d08.JPG/r3_470_5566_3613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg