IT was a match befitting of the 'qualifying final' title but sadly for Rugby Union they found themselves on the wrong end of the result. Rugby Union missed their first opportunity to reach the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket in a tense eight run loss to minor premiers Cavaliers at Wade Park, but the consolation for the boys in blue and gold is that they'll have a second chance next weekend. But for now the pain is still fresh for the Bathurst squad, who at one point in Saturday's game were sitting on 2-87 in their pursuit of Cavaliers' 162. When opener and top scorer Imran Qureshi (42) then fell for the third wicket it saw the visitors start to lose their advantage, and despite some lower order resistance it wouldn't quite be enough. The result ended a dominant run for Rugby against the Orange club and marks the first time Cavs have beaten the Bathurst squad since the BOIDC re-formed. Rugby skipper Ryan Peacock said the match was one dominated but great bowling performances from both clubs. "It was a bit of a weird game because we ticked all three boxes in terms of the threes sessions of our bowling. They got a little partnership there at the end but if you told me at the start of the day they were only going to get 160 from 50 overs I would have taken it," he said. "We were pretty comfortable to start off with the bat but through the middle they tore us apart. I'd say our application with the bat lacked a little bit and had a couple of shots that we didn't need to play. "You have to give credit to their bowling. Mitch Black bowled very well and Charlie Greer did too. Once we lost a couple of wickets they put the pressure on and they never let up." Rugby sent Cavaliers in to bat and Nick Crowley (24) and John Warrington (21) played a watchful and patient half century opening stand. However, Rugby's bowling duo of Sam Macpherson and Percy Ravenau swept in to take four wickets between them in the space of seven runs, taking Cavs to 4-57. Hugh Middleton produced a much-needed 38 runs to get the home side into a competitive position again, supported by Mitch Black (29 not out) and Wes Lummis (20). Cavaliers would be bowled out with 14 deliveries still remaining, as Jameel Qureshi (3-28) and Macpherson (3-32) led the way with the ball. Imran Qureshi found some early support through Brad Glasson (26) and Peacock (22) though the same couldn't be said for the remainder of the Rugby order. At 7-122 the advantage lied with Cavs, although a late effort from Evan Jones (16) and a little supporting knock from Flynn Taylor (11) gave the Orange squad a scare. Rugby couldn't get the job done and Cavaliers were able to score revenge for their recent defeat to the Bathurst men in the regular season. Hugh Britton finished with season-best figures of 4-36 as Cavaliers showed the sort of resilience under pressure that took them to the minor premiership. Charlie Greer (2-24) picked up multiple wickets while Mitch Black (1-21 from 10 overs, four maidens) was economical. FOR the first time since re-forming, the BOIDC competition will have a new winner after City Colts stunned Orange City at Riawena Oval on Saturday in a 75 run victory. Colts kept the Warriors short of the target in the elimination final thanks mostly in part to Dave Henderson's second five wicket haul of the season (5-39), with Nick Babcock (3-28) cleaning up the lower order and Aaron Seymour (2-26) also finding breakthroughs. Orange City had won four straight top grade titles, going back-to-back in Orange District Cricket in 2017-18 and 18-19 before winning the first two seasons of the new BOIDC, but now another name will be etched on the trophy. The Warriors won the toss in Saturday's game and sent Colts in to bat. The hosts had Colts uncomfortable in the first session when they had the score at 3-28 thanks to a pair of wickets from Andrew Rutledge and the opening breakthrough from Ed Morrish. Colts' in-form batter Josh Toole (48) teamed up with Dan Casey (19) in a 56 run stand to get their team into a more promising position. The swings and roundabouts of the game continued when Rutledge claimed both of those wickets, his third and fourth of the day, then Ed Morrish found his third scalp to make the score 6-104. Oliver Shoemark (35 not out) picked a great time of the season to produce his best score of the campaign to help his side deliver a more competitive total. However, Colts couldn't bat out their overs and finished with 182 from 47.2 overs. Rutledge finished with 4-38 and Morrish had 3-30. The start with the bat from the Warriors was far from ideal as Seymour sent Dave Boundy packing for three. Then fellow opener Brad Johnson was caught and bowled by Henderson on just his second ball faced, after hitting the first for a boundary. An even crueller blow for Orange City soon followed when Henderson had both Shaun Churchill and Morrish out for ducks to have the hosts in all sorts of bother at 4-20. Skipper Brett Causer (30) and Joseph Kay (18) did their best to try and inspire a middle and lower order fightback but Babcock was on the scene to put an end to such thoughts. The Warriors were all out for 107 in 27.5 overs, putting Colts through to Sunday's semi-final against St Pat's Old Boys.

