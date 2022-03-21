sport, local-sport,

After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 lockdown in NSW, the Mount Panorama Punish is set to return in 2022. Organisers have confirmed that the event will return on Sunday, October 23, with this year also set to mark the first time competitors can enter as a team. Co-organiser Stephen Jackson said he's looking forward to Mount Panorama Punish's long awaited return later this year. READ MORE: "We've been inundated almost daily getting enquiries about whether we're on, when entries are opening," he said. "We finally got advise from council last week, saying we can have that date. "We were all organised, we were just waiting for council to sign off because this year we're 100 per cent looking after ourselves." Jackson said he's hoping for a record turnout, with early interest indicating a turnout of close to 1200 may participate in this year's event. "With our last full event, which was before COVID-19, we got just short of 1000," he explained. "With the interest that has been shown in the last little way, we're expecting about 1200. "We're expecting big numbers, right from the word 'go'. It'll basically be the same pricing from the past years, so we certainly holding firm in that space. It'll be $39, the standard entry." The Mount Panorama Punish is a 'one hot lap' of the iconic motor racing circuit, where people compete on foot around the 6.2-kilometre but only have one hour to complete the loop. Re-established in its current format in 2017, the 2020 event was affected by COVID-19, running at reduced capacity. People can register online via the Punish website panoramapunish.com, with entries opening at 10am on Wednesday, March 23, and will remain open until sold out. Previous winners included Mitch Williamson, who won the inaugural event in 2017, Sydney runner Lachlan Oakes in 2018, David Criniti in 2019 and then 14-year-old Bathurst local Miller Rivett in 2020.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/2582222b-6621-4551-88d9-1c485c3fc29f.jpg/r544_816_5568_3655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg