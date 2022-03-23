sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Swim Club's presence at this year's national titles has been increased to five thanks to recent qualifying efforts from Nikki Browne and Tyler Johnson. The pair qualified for nationals with personal best times at the recent Lithgow Swimming Championships, and will now join Bathurst teammates Caleb Cashman, Alex Evans to Sienna Whalan at the Australian Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide from April 11. Browne earned a place in the 50m freestyle at the upcoming age championships while Tyler Johnson achieved a 50m backstroke time. Bathurst Swim Club head coach Josh Stapley said going from one to five swimmers at nationals in the space of a year is a brilliant achievement for the club. "We already had three going, which was already an improvement over the one swimmer from last year, so to add two more at the last minute was really exciting. They've been working so hard to achieve this," he said. "There's been a lot of missed chances. Nikki was only 0.02 seconds away from that qualifying time earlier in the year so that was a big deal for her to get that, and Tyler's been chipping away over those times over the last six months as well. "He only very narrowly missed out on national qualifying last year so it's something that's been two years in the making for him. "It's probably the toughest events to do, the 50m races, because a little mistake can cost you tenths of a second, and that's all it takes when we're talking about the speeds that these guys are swimming now. "It's tough to find that extra bit of time when you look at how fast they're already going, to find those little marginal gains that make the difference." Stapley said the pair have had different journeys towards this point over the past few seasons. "Tyler has been doing this a long time now and finding those little adjustments that he needs," he said. "For Nikki, she's only been back in the sport for six months after being out for quite a while. For her to turn it around over a six month period to become a national swimmer is really cool for her. "Five swimmers and a lot of events between them makes for a much more busy nationals for us this year." Entries for the Australian Age Swimming Championships officially close on Monday and there will be no remaining qualifying opportunities for the Bathurst club, locking in their roster of five swimmers for the Adelaide event next month. The Championships run from April 11 to 17.

