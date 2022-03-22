sport, local-sport,

Penrith Panthers will be without the services of NSW winger Brian To'o in the top of the table clash with the Newcastle Knights at Carrington Park on Saturday. Both clubs announced their squads for the annual Bathurst fixture on Tuesday afternoon, with To'o absence coming after he suffered a high-grade medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in Panthers' win over St George Illawarra Dragons last round. But while To'o outs, there's hope Nathan Cleary might be named on Saturday, named as a reserve after missing the first two matches due to off-season surgery. The only change to the Knights squad is the withdrawal of Lachlan Fitzgibbon, who suffered a suspected torn medial ligament in his left knee in his team's last start. Heading into Saturday's match, both Panthers and Knights have won their opening two fixtures. Panthers, last year's premiers, claimed victory in their last start, a narrow 20-16 win over the Dragons. Knights currently lead the competition after the opening two rounds, propelled into top spot after a 26-4 win over the Wests Tigers. The extended 24-man squads are expected to be trimmed to 17 for matchday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/641fd46b-847c-477f-91ad-e115f340e0fe.jpg/r547_1358_3782_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg