sport, local-sport,

NAMED after a legend of Itallian football, Tardelli produced a legendary performance of his own to lead all the way for Rickie Alchin in Friday night's $110,000 Group 1 Bathurst Gold Crown. Tardelli's ($6) success saw Alchin complete a Gold Bracelet-Crown double at Bathurst Paceway, completing one of the biggest nights of racing for the Menangle-based trainer. Alchin's Huntsville colt got away soundly from gate four and was able to cross Sweetheart Bart to take up the running, while the one everyone had their eyes on, Petracca ($1.65, Nathan Jack), settled back in second last. The positions stayed static until 500m to go when Happy Reg started a three-wide move from mid-field, who stablemate Our Sunlight Delight and Emma Stewart's star Petracca latched onto. But out in front Tardelli continued to race well and left Sweetheart Bart behind at the 200m. Petracca swung five wide to the extreme outside and finished powerfully, but had a lot of work left to do. Naturally Gifted ($16, Cameron Hart), who had saved ground along the pegs, also loomed as a late danger. But they had far too much to do, and Alchin soaked up the atmosphere over the final 50m as he eased up and gave a big salute to the Bathurst crowd. It was a tireless run that showcased a level of stamina similar to that of the colt's namesake, Juventus football star Marco Tardelli. "It's been a great. The stars aligned," Alchin said following his Crown success. "He's a really lovely colt. We have a lot of babies come through each year and I can't stress how much the attitude of horse can take them a long way, and that horse has a perfect attitude. In juvenile races like this that's what they need. "Obviously they need the ability as well but that also falls into place. He's such a lovely colt. "We knew we had a nice horse. You can never be overconfident in races like this though." Naturally Gifted held on for second ahead of the favourite Petracca, who edged out Sweetheart Bart in a photo for third. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/37aea94a-2e58-4cd6-b23e-06dc8b7f52e7.jpg/r150_296_1789_1222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg