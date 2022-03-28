news, local-news,

RE: Too Long To Wait (March 22). I agree with the general comments made by Lauren Hagney about increasing traffic congestion in Kelso, but I am concerned by the repeated emphasis, perhaps unwitting, on Hereford Street, as if it is the problem. I have lived in Eltham Drive for 10 years and watched the problem grow over that time. The main problem at present is the Trinity Heights intersection, not Hereford Street itself. Once we have negotiated that roundabout, morning and night, then we can move on easily and I have drone footage to prove it. This roundabout needs to be made into dual lanes, and it needs slip lanes on all four streets, so that traffic merely wishing to turn left does not have to enter the roundabout at all. This has to be first priority. READ ALSO: Deputy premier Paul Toole adamant Bathurst council should pay up for Hereford Street upgrade Then raise the Edgell Bridge, then maybe make Hereford Street dual lanes, or by that time perhaps a fourth crossing of the river will be a greater priority. As I have said in previous letters to the editor, the idea of another roundabout in the centre of Hereford Street is madness, given the daily problems at Trinity roundabout. Any funding allocated to a new roundabout near Edgell Lane should be diverted to fix the immediate problem at Trinity. Staging the work in this way would also make it easier to find the funds. Kelso residents have to deal with Trinity twice a day, every day. The football grounds are often only used after hours or at weekends.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/f28c69f3-38b0-4f80-bba6-01082336bc79.jpg/r0_163_3218_1981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg