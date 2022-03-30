Rotary's exchange program is back after two-year break

news, local-news,

AFTER a two year hiatus, Rotary has announced the return of its Rotary Youth Service Programs, including its international exchange program. Jenny White, public relations director with the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak confirmed the youth services programs are reopening, and they are now calling for high school students to put their hand up for consideration in the program. "For one high school student aged between 15-and-a-half and 17-and-a-half years your adventure could start here. "Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak is looking for a candidate to sponsor in The Rotary Youth Exchange Program. "For one academic year you could be taking part in an amazing lifechanging experience overseas. An opportunity to gain confidence, make lifelong, international friends and experience a real understanding of a different culture, with the support of a Rotary network behind you." She said Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak have previously hosted incoming exchange youths. "The most recent was Loviisa, from Finland, who had a fantastic 'Aussie Year' in which she probably saw more of Australia than many of our members have. "Now, we'd like to sponsor one local student to experience life with a Rotary host family overseas. MAKING NEWS: "The adventure of a lifetime maybe just one click away." She said through the program the student spends 12 months overseas, they are sponsored to spend a year with either one or multiple Rotary host families and get to experience a whole culture rather than just see the sites. "If it's a foreign language, they learn the langue while they are over there and get to see some sites and experience family life overseas," she said. Applicants get to select five countries on their application, with flexibility key to the selection process. She said the exchange program is a great learning experience for all who have been part of it. "Loviisa who came over here from Finland said it was the best year of her life." Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak invites anyone interested to contact the Youth Services Director by emailing narelledruitt@yahoo.com.au. Applications close on April 14, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/7b07feb7-74c6-43c9-abe2-d451f28e41dd.jpg/r0_32_1620_947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg