RE: Bin Trial Suggests A Fortnightly Rubbish Collection For Bathurst (March 25). I do not agree a fortnightly collection would work for everyone. There are a lot of families in Bathurst with more than three people/children in one household that would have an overflowing garbage bin if a fortnightly collection were to go ahead. Council would not lower their collection fee either and if a household requests to still have a weekly collection they would add an extra fee on top of what they already pay for their collection.