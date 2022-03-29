RE: Bin Trial Suggests A Fortnightly Rubbish Collection For Bathurst (March 25). I do not agree a fortnightly collection would work for everyone. There are a lot of families in Bathurst with more than three people/children in one household that would have an overflowing garbage bin if a fortnightly collection were to go ahead. Council would not lower their collection fee either and if a household requests to still have a weekly collection they would add an extra fee on top of what they already pay for their collection.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/f54ca073-7007-4b5a-8f0c-810c50588524.jpg/r0_212_4176_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg