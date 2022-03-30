Kelso High students Fit 2 Learn following their PCYC graduation

news, local-news,

KELSO High students are among the latest to 'rise up' and graduate from the PCYC's Fit 2 Learn program, which they have been undertaking through their school studies for the past two months. Ten students from Kelso High participated in Fit 2 Learn, completing the job ready program which teaches them about applying for a job, attending interviews as well as preparing a resume for prospective employers. The students also obtained a White Card and a first aid certificate during the course. This year for the first time the class included students from both years 10 and 11, as the program was unable to be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. MAKING NEWS: Fit 2 Learn is one of many programs on offer under the RISEUP umbrella, a program initiated by then NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, back in 2018. Senior Constable Rikki Bowden, from the Youth and Crime Prevention Command said the skills and qualifications the students gained through Fit 2 Learn enable them to start applying for jobs like apprenticeships, which many of them want to do. The program is funded by the St George Foundation, and is free for all participants. She said the program encourages participants to explore their strengths in building respectful relationships within the school environment whilst also developing emotional intelligence skills preparing them for future employment. When asked what they got out of the program the young people made comments about getting their White Card and first aid certificate and learning the skills they needed to get a job. Zac Memorey from Kelso High School said he got a lot out of the program. He said the best part was completing the first aid and White Card, which which will come in hand when he applies for apprenticeships when he finishes school.

