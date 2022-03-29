Miss Traill's garden to host first event in two years

news, local-news,

THE historic gardens of Miss Traill's House will be the backdrop for a morning tea being held as part of the NSW Seniors' Festival on Friday, April 1. While part of Seniors' Week, the event is open to the whole community, and organisers are hoping to see a crowd as the homestead hosts its first major event in more than two years. Susan Morris, publicity co-ordinator with Miss Traill's, said the event is being held in conjunction with Bathurst Regional Council. "Last year with COVID-19 it all had to be cancelled, of course, so we are really excited to be able to have it," she said. "We've been pretty much closed for two-and-a-half years. "We have opened during that time - we'd open for a month and then we'd be closed down again. Last December we opened, but by the end of December we were closed again. "We opened at the beginning of March and we are hopefully staying open. MAKING NEWS: "Now we are open, Friday really will be a great event. "There will be morning tea in the garden. We are packing the morning tea in boxes so it is all COVID-19 safe," she said. "People can walk through the house, ask questions of the volunteers, we've got a special travelling exhibition from the National Trust, and we are one of only six properties in all of NSW to host the exhibition. That's included, so all of that for $10." And with the weather bureau predicting fine weather, with all the tables and chairs set up in the garden, Mrs Morris said it will be a magnificent event. "It will be really beautiful. I've got a lovely group who are coming to play music." The morning tea is being held on Friday, April 1, from 10.15am until noon, at a cost of $10 per person. Tickets are available at Books Plus, but numbers must be finalised by Thursday to allow for catering purposes. To find out more, call Miss Traill's on 6232 4232 or email mth@nationaltrust.com.au The gift shop will be open and there will also be a raffle and lucky gate prize on the day.

