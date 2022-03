RE: Bin Trial Suggests A Fortnightly Rubbish Collection For Bathurst (March 25). I am not in favour of collecting the garbage (red bin) once a fortnight. I fill up both the red and green topped bins with leaves in autumn and hops in spring every week. Plus, I have cuttings and other debris to get rid of. Hope you keep up the good work of collecting the red topped bin every week.

