This bright idea will make a big difference to George Park

UPGRADED lighting at George Park will mean the facilities are able to be used later and for longer, according to the NSW Government. The government has announced $13,000 in funding to the Bathurst Bushrangers Aussie rules club to be used to replace four energy inefficient metal halide lights with energy efficient LED lighting at George Park. "Not only will this lead to cheaper power bills thanks to the energy efficient properties of LEDs, it also means a brighter playing field when the teams train of an evening," Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said. "This will increase the safety of players practising after dark." IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: The most significant advantage of LEDs when compared to traditional lights, according to the NSW Government, is the long lifespan. The average LED lasts two to four times longer than most metal halide lights. The funding for the Bathurst Bushrangers is part of the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership (CBP).

