Both St Pat's Old Boys White and City Colts will clash in the decider of the Bathurst District Cricket Association presidents cup decider on Saturday and, when looking at both teams, there's no lack of experience and youthful talent. The St Pat's minor premiership-winning team is skippered by former first grader Scott Traves, with ex-first grade Colts captain Matt Stephen in the other team. And while there's plenty of experience, there's also a good mix of juniors, with the St Pat's team including the likes of Harry Fearnley and Ben Radford, while Colts have some handy youngsters in Gilby Glawson and Cooper Stephen. READ MORE: While Traves captained the same team to grand final glory in the same competition last season, the former first grader believes this year has been harder. "It's been a pretty successful season, we've only had a couple of losses all season," he said. "We won last year but I think it's been a little bit tougher to make the grand final. It's been a very competitive season throughout presidents cup and I think anyone can beat anyone on their given day." Traves said there's plenty of talented coming through the St Pat's squad. "The kids that are coming through, we've got a few 17-year-olds but the primarily, the other kids that we've played this year have been fairly young, like 13 or 14," he said. "It's been pretty good experience for them." Colts have had to fight their way to the grand final, coming from third on the ladder after defeating second-placed ORC in the preliminary by three wickets last Saturday. It was the previously mentioned Colts juniors that played pivotal roles in that victory, Stephen taking 3-3 off a scintillating five-over spell, while Glawson hit a match high of 25 with the bat. "Colts are a good side," Traves said. "I think the last time we played them, I think we were both missing players. I think there was only 10 runs between us at the end of the day. They're a very competitive side, so it's going to be a very tough game." St Pat's Old Boys will face City Colts in the grand final of presidents cup at Morse Park 2 on Saturday, with the game getting underway at 1.30pm.

