REAL estate records continue to tumble in Millthorpe after a five-bedroom house bettered the previous mark by $250,000. The near-new contemporary home on the edge of the village was sold prior to auction for $1.6 million after being on the market for just four days. It broke the record set in November by the converted historic former Baptist Church in Pearce Street, which sold for $1,350,000. "I was very confident it was going to set a record as soon as I saw it," selling agent Scott Petersen of McGrath Orange said. "It's a beautifully presented home." Set on a large 2170 square metre block, the home features open plan living spaces and a solar-passive, eco-friendly design. IN REAL ESTATE NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Mr Petersen said the price guide going into the auction was $1.2 million to $1.4 million. "We thought it would probably go a little bit over, but $1.6 million we couldn't say no to," he said. Mr Petersen said the buyer was from Millthorpe. The converted former Baptist Church in Pearce Street which sold for $1,350,000 in November was bought by a Sydney couple whose Millthorpe-based daughter and her two children planned to move into the home.

