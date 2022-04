news, local-news,

BATHURST hosted plenty of visitors when the Denison Dog Training Club hosted its annual obedience trial over a recent weekend. The club received more than 100 entrants for each day of the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/d697f68c-9574-4f39-821a-ebad0cd99cdb.JPG/r0_143_4024_2417_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg