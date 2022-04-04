sport, local-sport,

THE 2021-22 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season might not have finished in the way that Centennials Bulls had hoped but it was a campaign that their captain Kyle Aubin could be proud of on an individual level. Aubin's achievements were recognised by being named the BOIDC's player of the season, giving the skipper another reason to smile during year that also included his maiden top grade century. That score of 103 in the penultimate round against Centrals helped contribute greatly to Aubin's final season average of 38.3 with the bat. He finished with the highest tally of runs in the regular season (460) and still finished equal second on that list when also including runs made during finals matches (Matt Corben, 492). Aubin's bowling efforts after the Christmas break also elevated to a new level. The Centennials captain finished the BOIDC campaign with 14 wickets at an average of 17.4. Ten of those scalps came in the last three matches of the competition as the Bulls fought hard to try and avoid the wooden spoon - a task they weren't able to achieve. However, in a season of more downs than ups Aubin said it was nice to be able to look back on some individual moments in a positive light. "It's really cool to win this award. I know the team struggled a bit this season but I tried my best to try and win us a few more games," he said. "To get that century, to get over 400 runs in a year and also pick up a couple of wickets that was definitely the best season of cricket that I've played. "This is great honour and I know there would be some great names who have won this in the past, but I would probably trade it for a few more wins at the moment." Aubin was instrumental in the limited success Bulls did find over the 2021-22 season. He hit 53 in the team's first win of the season against CYMS and in other taste of victory against Bathurst City he led the way with the ball as he took a season-best 4-23 in his eight overs. Aubin also did this while taking over the captaincy role, and he believes that played a part in bringing focus into his game. "I feel that I had a fair bit of help from Kurt [Toole] this year, and all the boys chip in with ideas. That was great," he said. "I think the captaincy might have helped me try and take more responsibility than what I probably used to." Following the winter break the attention for Aubin will be towards improving the Bulls' record. Centennials came close to adding more than two wins to their name over 2021-22 and Aubin believes the club won't be far from making an impact again with the right moves. "We got close in a couple of games but I think for most of the year we were probably a couple of players away from really being competitive," he said. "Hopefully for next year we can recruit well and get a couple of players in some key areas that we need, and we might find ourselves on for a few more wins." Other player of the season winners since the BOIDC's re-introduction are City Colts' Russ Gardner (2020-21) and Cavaliers' Matt Corben (2019-20).

