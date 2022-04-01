sport, local-sport,

After finishing last season as minor premiers, St Pat's Old Boys would ultimately fail at the final hurdle, going down to Orange City in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) grand final by two wickets. It was a heart-breaking defeat for the Bathurst club that dropped just one game prior throughout its BOIDC campaign but a year on, Saints find themselves in another decider, this time against minor premiers Cavaliers. Saints skipper Adam Ryan said the loss in the grand final will help spur them on against Cavaliers on Saturday. READ MORE: "It definitely leaves you wanting more," Ryan on last year's grand final loss. "After last year, we can take that experience and hopefully history can repeat itself. Last time, in the BDCA [Bathurst District Cricket Association], we lost one to win one and hopefully we can take that experience into this year, to have that little bit extra hunger to not let that happen again." That BDCA grand finals Ryan alludes to is the 2018 decider which his team lost to Rugby Union before Saints would go on to smash City Colts by nine wickets the following year, which remains the club's only first grade success to date. And while Saturday's opponents will be a tough prospect, Saints can take confidence that they defeated Cavaliers in both the final round of the BOIDC regular season and the final of the Bonnor Cup. "They've definitely played well all year and they've definitely been the most consistent team, being rewarded with finishing first," Ryan said on Cavaliers. "They're going to be tough but I suppose the only thing leaning our way our momentum, having beaten them in the final of the Bonnor Cup and in the final round of BOIDC. "Coming off two wins against them will boost our confidence, especially with having a full squad and everyone playing well." One thing Ryan has been impressed about his team is how there hasn't necessarily been one stand out player. So come Saturday, he's expecting another consistent performance from his team, however, he won't be arguing if someone has a standout performance. "It's a tough one [on who will standout for us] and I guess that's the essence of the side at the moment," he said. "Looking back at our players' player across the entire season, I think not one player is separated by more than three votes. "I don't mind who plays well, I just hope it is someone. Everyone has taken their turn to have a good game and stand up, which has been really good. "I suppose when it comes to experience and talent, we'll probably be looking towards Nic [Broes] and Connor [Slattery] in that regard. "Towards the ball, hopefully Mitch [Taylor] and Jack [Goodsell] will go well. They've both had some good success at the Wade Park pitch. Hopefully that comes into play." Saturday's BOIDC grand final between St Pat's Old Boys and Cavaliers will get underway from 11am from Orange's Wade Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/54bee774-8069-44c0-a87f-6635adc7915c.JPG/r693_414_5321_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg