IT wasn't just a magical day for the City Colts senior teams on Saturday, as they claimed BDCA second grade and president's cup grand final wins, but they also came away with a treble of junior premierships. Colts took down St Pat's Old Boys in the under 11s decider by 48 runs, the under 12s held off Saint Stanislaus' College Blue by 13 runs and the 13s were 36 runs clear of SSC White. City Colts president Brad Molenkamp said it was a remarkable day for the club, the likes of which may never be seen again. "It's amazing, really. Campbell [Graham, BDCA president] noted that we've been developing our juniors, and a couple of the St Pat's boys on Sunday said that we're following a similar path to them - getting these juniors coming through to a success senior club that's ageing," he said. "Matt Stephen looks after the under 13s. He's one of the most highly regarded cricketers in the region, let alone Bathurst, for a long period of time and he's incredibly proud of that team. His boy Cooper, along with Lochy Shoemark, had a huge partnership in their final. "Barney Larnach looks after the 12s and Brendan Lindsay looks after the 11s, and they're both fantastic clubmen who are investing a lot back into our junior cricket club. It's something that's all been pulled together by Mal Robbins. "Another great features of the juniors is that we have 12 girls playing for our club, and we'd love to see them move into our senior cricket club and represent Colts at that level. "Saturday was an awesome day for the club and we hope that there's more great days to come." St Pat's won the toss in the under 11s grand final and elected to bat first, but Colts' opening pair of Brodie Edwards (2-7) and Milla Cole (2-9) got their side off to a great start. Late runs from Henry Storey (15) and Clem Gentle (11) saw the Saints reach 100 from their 20 overs. Cole got the Colts chase off to a brilliant start with 20 runs and Max Higgins (17) also pitched in later into the innings to get his side comfortably home. Luke Muir was the star for the City Colts under 12s as his 42 helped the team reach 5-122 from their 25 over. Beau Larnach finished with a pair of wickets as Stannies finished their overs on 6-109. And in the 13s decider a big partnership between Colts' Cooper Stephen (50 retired not out) and Lochlan Shoemark (49 not out) took their side beyond the target of 90. In the under 15s/opens division Lithgow were seven run victors over Rugby Union in a thrilling game to round out the season. Lithgow's Eli Morris, who plays district-level cricket for Bathurst, was at his best as he retired on 50, while teammate Murray Staines (36) saved his best performance of the year for the final. After a disastrous start of 4-4 Haydn Edwards' quick-fire unbeaten 40 for Rugby Union almost got the job done for Rugby but the blue and golds ran out of time.

